Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticises Bengaluru's infrastructure; Minister MB Patil suggests CSR road repairs

BENGALURU: Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has once again expressed her dissatisfaction over Bengaluru’s failing infrastructure. The controversy erupted after an overseas business visitor from China, who visited Biocon Park, complained about the city’s poor roads and garbage-strewn streets.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Shaw tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Ministers DK Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge, urging immediate action.

"I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad, and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?’ @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar @PriyankKharge," Shaw wrote.

The post has gone viral since Monday, with over 657K views. Some of her followers on X pointed out that the same problem of bad roads has persisted in Gurgaon for years.

Responding to one such post, Shaw wrote, “It’s the same problem across the country. But at least we should show the way for world-class infrastructure.”

Another follower tagged her, asking for her reaction to the Palava Flyover in Mumbai, which was shut for traffic barely a week after its inauguration. The Biocon founder replied, “No accountability for the shoddy work by contractors.”