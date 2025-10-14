Minister meets academicians, R&D teams ahead of Bengaluru tech summit

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday met academicians and R&D teams from various institutions on Monday.

The tech summit will be held from November 18 to 20.

The interactive meeting was mainly to reinforce the mission to strengthen collaboration between academic, research institutions and industry. While sharing his vision for developing Karnataka’s role in global leadership, Priyank said, “There is a need to bridge the gap between research and commercialisation, ensuring that breakthroughs from the state’s leading institutions translate into market-ready technologies and industry solutions.”

The minister also highlighted the crucial role of the academic and research community in driving a sustainable and inclusive innovation ecosystem. “The state is committed to fostering emerging technologies such as quantum computing, semiconductor design, AI, spacetech and others,” he said.