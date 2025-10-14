Study TN policy on banning RSS activities, Siddu directs chief secretary

BAGALKOT: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he has asked the state Chief Secretary to study Tamil Nadu government’s actions on banning RSS activities on government premises.

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters after participating in Sarvadharma Mahasangama (religious harmony) conference at Bandigani Mutt in Rabkavi Banhatti taluk of Bagalkot district. The CM’s statement comes amid a political furore over his cabinet minister Priyank Kharge calling for a ban on RSS activities on government and public premises. “The RSS is using government premises for its activities. Tamil Nadu has already restricted such activities, and our officials have been asked to examine the matter,” the CM said.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement on a possible cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah clarified that the opinion of party MLAs and the high command’s decision are crucial in such matters. “There is no connection between the cabinet reshuffle and dinner meeting (with ministers on Monday). There will be no revolution in November,” he CM said.

On the high drama reported between Shivakumar and BJP MLA Munirathna during the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that he was not aware whether the MLA was invited for the event or not.

The CM also reiterated that the Upper Krishna Project Phase 3 would be completed within the next four years with adequate funding.