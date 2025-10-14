Study TN policy on banning RSS activities, Siddu directs chief secretary

BAGALKOT: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that he has asked the state Chief Secretary to study Tamil Nadu government’s actions on banning RSS activities on government premises.
Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters after participating in Sarvadharma Mahasangama (religious harmony) conference at Bandigani Mutt in Rabkavi Banhatti taluk of Bagalkot district. The CM’s statement comes amid a political furore over his cabinet minister Priyank Kharge calling for a ban on RSS activities on government and public premises. “The RSS is using government premises for its activities. Tamil Nadu has already restricted such activities, and our officials have been asked to examine the matter,” the CM said.
Referring to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s statement on a possible cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah clarified that the opinion of party MLAs and the high command’s decision are crucial in such matters. “There is no connection between the cabinet reshuffle and dinner meeting (with ministers on Monday). There will be no revolution in November,” he CM said.
On the high drama reported between Shivakumar and BJP MLA Munirathna during the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ event in Bengaluru on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that he was not aware whether the MLA was invited for the event or not.
The CM also reiterated that the Upper Krishna Project Phase 3 would be completed within the next four years with adequate funding.
On representation for the Valmiki community in his cabinet, Siddaramaiah said that the matter would be considered during the next reshuffle. “The MLAs, who resigned, have not been removed by the government. The issue of Valmiki representation will be reviewed,” he said.
Earlier addressing the gathering, the CM regretted the incident of an advocate hurling a shoe at the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. He called the advocate a “Sanatani” who does not believe in equality.
Siddaramaiah appealed to the people not to believe in superstition and to believe in scientific temper. “This was said by Basavanna and Buddha. They also advocate the need to remove social, educational, gender, and economic inequality. No religion teaches hatred, but, here, in the name of religion, one person hurls a shoe at CJI,” he said, adding that everyone must respect the religion of each other.