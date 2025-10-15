Chinese biz visitor slams Bengaluru's bad roads, garbage dumps

BENGALURU: After numerous complaints from people and industry leaders, a Chinese business visitor has now slammed Bengaluru for its pathetic roads and garbage dumps all over.

The investor was visiting Biocon Park and shared his experience with Biocon founder and Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Shaw, who has time and again expressed dissatisfaction over failed infrastructure in Bengaluru, shared the Chinese business visitor’s remark on her social media account.

She posted on X, “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad, and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and can’t understand why India can’t get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable?”

She tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, urging them to take immediate action. The post has gone viral since it was posted on Monday and has been seen by over 6.5 lakh people. She wrote, “It’s the same problem across the country. But at least we should show the way for world-class infrastructure.”

‘Take up work under CSR’