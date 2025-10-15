Higher subsidies, help from Centre needed to grow industries: Industries Minister MB Patil

Now, those setting up businesses in the most backward areas (Zones 1 and Zone 2) get a capital investment subsidy of up to 25% and an additional 5% investment subsidy. “In areas falling under Zone 3, there is complete exemption from land registration fees and a bonus subsidy of 7.5% to 15% to provide employment to local youth. But this is not enough for growing industries,’’ he added.

He recalled that SM Krishna, when he was chief minister, had given a 10-year tax exemption to IT companies. This turned Karnataka into an IT hub. “We need to do something for other industries too,’’ he said. Additionally, the focus should be on skill development, developing human resources and other issues, he added.

The state government is rapidly developing industrial areas in backward districts (Tier-2 cities). “Of the Rs 10.27 lakh crore investment assurance made at the Global Investors Summit held in February this year, 75% is targeted outside Bengaluru. Also, 45% of this investment will be districts of North Karnataka,’’ he said.