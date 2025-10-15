Karnataka government working to get UNESCO tag for Lakkundi: Minister HK Patil

GADAG: Tourism Minister HK Patil announced in Rajasthan on Tuesday that the Karnataka government is working to get Lakkundi designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, thereby making Karnataka a leading state in heritage tourism.

The Karnataka government has also urged the Union Government to consider Gadag, Hampi, Mysuru and Udupi as post-2025 global destinations under the its national mission to develop 50 globally-competitive tourism destinations.

The minister was speaking at the State Tourism Ministers’ Conference on new initiatives in tourism, being held in Udaipur, on October 14 and 15.

Patil said, “In the last two years, the government has undertaken comprehensive development of Saundatti Yellamma Hill, Anjanadri Hills and the Roerich Estates near Bengaluru. The government is working hard to complete these projects within the stipulated time limit.”

He explained that a separate coastal tourism policy is also being prepared to centralise and develop the 343-km-long coastline and turn it into a high-end tourism destination.