Karnataka surgeon held for allegedly killing doctor wife with anaesthetic drug

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old surgeon was arrested by the Marathahalli police on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife, a dermatologist, by administering a suspected anaesthetic drug.

The accused, Dr Mahendra Reddy, was arrested from Manipal in Udupi district, nearly six months after his wife, Dr Kruthika Reddy (28), was found dead at her residence on April 23, 2025.

Initially, a case of unnatural death was registered. However, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report confirmed the presence of Propofol, a powerful anaesthetic drug, in multiple organs. A murder case was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by Kruthika’s father.

Based on the post-mortem examination police concluded that Kruthika had died due to the anaesthetic compound.

According to preliminary investigations, Mahendra allegedly killed his wife after he found that she had a health condition that had been concealed before their marriage. Police also suspect that he was having an affair with another woman. He is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the murder.