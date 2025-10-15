Ministers reiterate high command will decide on any change in CM

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s dinner meeting with ministers, Industries Minister MB Patil and Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Tuesday said it was a ‘routine meeting’.

On the issue of changing the chief minister, they said the high command will decide after sending observers to the state to gather views of party leaders.

Patil said it was just a meal with no agenda. “In BJP, they might convene meetings and mobilise funds. In Congress, the high command sends observers before electing a chief minister. The observers come here, take the opinion of leaders, go back to the high command and convey their message. This has been the practice with our party. BJP should be concerned with their own party. It is their house that is divided. Let them focus on that,’’ he commented.

Lad said that every year, the CM calls a meeting and Monday’s gathering was no different. Asked about “November Revolution’’, Lad said no such discussion occurred. “If they want to discuss it, both the CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have every right. Whatever the High command decides, it will be final,” he added.

Senior Congress leader and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told reporters that Congress came to power with a clear majority, and is focused on implementing its five guarantees. On public debates by leaders, including MLAs, on the tenure of the CM and DCM, he said they are unnecessary and harmful to the party. “There is no need for statements in favour or against the CM or DCM. Leaders must exercise restraint and the high command should put brakes on such discussions,” he said.