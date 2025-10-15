Police foil gang rape bid, rescue two minor girls in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Police rescued two minor girls after foiling an alleged gang rape attempt at Niddodi village in Moodbidri taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Monday night.

According to the complainant, two minor girls visited the Bappanadu Temple on October 2. On their way home, they boarded an auto rickshaw driven by Mahesh (30). During the trip, Mahesh exchanged phone numbers with the complainant. He said she could contact him in the future to hire his auto.

Subsequently, Mahesh reportedly told the girl that he was in love with her and expressed his desire to marry her. On October 7, he invited her to his residence, where the complainant, accompanied by her friend, visited his house. Mahesh promised to marry her and forcibly had intimate relations with the complainant.

On October 13, Mahesh once again called the complainant to his residence under the pretext of seeking help with cleaning his house. He picked up the complainant and her friend on his two-wheeler from Kinnigoli. Upon reaching his residence, three other accused, Srikanth (25), who is employed at a milk diary in Kinnigoli, Yagnesh (25), a shop owner, and Dileep (25), a welder, were also present in his residence, despite knowing the complainant as a minor, Mahesh physically assaulted the girl.

Acting on a tip-off, the Moodbidiri Police team led by Inspector Sandesh P G, along with officers Nagraj, Akhil Ahmed, Mohammed Hussain, Mohammed Iqbal, Venkatesh, and Umesh, raided Mahesh’s residence, arrested the four accused, and rescued the two minor girls.

Complaint filed at Moodabidiri Police station BNS 2023 under section 64(1), 49): POCSO Act 2012 (under section 6,17,21).