Salary not paid for months, librarian ends life in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: In a tragic incident highlighting administrative failures, a 40-year-old library supervisor in Malakhed village of Sedam taluk in Kalaburgi district died by suicide a she allegedly had not received her salary for three months. Bhagyavathi Vishveshwarayya Aggimath was found hanging from a fan inside the library, which is run by the local gram panchayat. She is survived by her husband, daughter and son.

Sources said Bhagyavathi left a suicide note stating that non-payment of salary and harassment by officials led her to take the extreme step. The note explicitly described her plight and the relentless pressure she faced, in a direct indictment of the system.

The incident exposed glaring lapses in the management of public institutions in the region. Local residents said Bhagyavathi had repeatedly approached authorities over her unpaid salaries, but was met with indifference and intimidation. Her suicide note specifically cited that “three months of unpaid wages” and “psychological torment” from officials as reasons for her decision.

Following the tragedy, family members, relatives and community leaders protested outside the library, demanding immediate compensation for the bereaved family and action against those responsible. The protesters accused the administration of apathy and negligence.

The family and protesters said reforms are needed in the administration to prevent such tragedies in future.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)