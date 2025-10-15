Women must be aware of POSH, POCSO: NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar

MANGALURU: Bangalore University Law College, Department of Legal Studies, in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW), organised a workshop on ‘Gender Sensitisation and Cyber Awareness’ under the initiative, Campus Calling.

“Cybercrime, deepfakes, and photo morphing are among the many emerging crimes leading to harassment against women. Women must be aware of the laws that are formed to protect them and prevent such harassment,” NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said.

“Cases where woman’s photos are morphed using deepfakes and other technology are on the rise. Therefore, every woman must understand laws such as POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences). By 2047, Indian women should be living in a society that is empowered, safe, and united,” Vijaya said.

Rahatkar emphasised that, along with building a strong youth community, it is equally important to create an empowered and sensitive society. “Colleges and universities are not just educational institutions—they are the centres of nation-building. Today’s youth are contributing to the nation’s progress with new ideas and innovative thinking. In this context, it is vital to create a safe environment for women in our country,” she said.

Prof V Sudesh, Dean, Faculty of Law, said, “Bangalore University has always provided ample representation and opportunities for women, fostering a supportive environment for free and open learning. The Department of Legal Studies will continue its efforts to create legal awareness among women and educate them about their rights.”