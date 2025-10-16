Australia now exports sandalwood oil to Karnataka as state’s farm-grown yield, quality decline

BENGALURU: The quality of farm-grown sandalwood in Karnataka is on the decline, and so is the quantity of extracted wood. In such a scenario, Australia, that had once imported seeds from Karnataka, is now exporting sandal oil to the state to meet demand.

Further, with the shortage of raw material, private companies and Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) are diversifying their business to non-sandal based items like jasmine, rose, lavender and aloe vera.

“From 100kg of wood, 4-5kg oil is extracted. In the 1980s and 90s, two tonnes of oil was extracted at each of the two distilleries in Shivamogga and Mysuru. Now, their collective annual extraction is also not as much. There is a 60-70 per cent shortage of wood and oils. We are importing 5000kg of oil from Australia and this is increasing year-on-year,” said a KSDL official, seeking anonymity.

“Australia has become one of the largest suppliers of oil. Since Karnataka’s sandalwood is of supreme quality, Australia took the seeds from Karnataka in the 1990s and harvested them in a secure environment. Good quality of oil was extracted and Australia is gradually becoming a leading exporter of sandalwood oil. Apart from getting farm-grown wood, we are procuring wood from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to meet demand,” the official added.

The decline in quantity and quality was highlighted in the report of the Sandalwood Development Committee, released on Wednesday by the Central Vista Oversight Committee. The report also pointed to Australia as the largest sandalwood market with about 69 per cent market share, and India follows with 20 per cent market share.