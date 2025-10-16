DKS, minister slams Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over remarks on Bengaluru's poor roads

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Labour Minister Santosh Lad criticised Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for stating that a Chinese business investor had critically pointed to the bad condition of roads and garbage dumps across Bengaluru recently. Bengaluru South MP from BJP Dr CN Manjunath, however, extended his support to Shaw.

Shivakumar, asked about Shaw’s post about Bengaluru infrastructure, said, “She (Kiran) is tarnishing the image of the state and the country by such social media posts. Where was she for the last 25 years? Bengaluru has made the highest contribution to her growth. Those who criticise must remember how much land the government has given them to establish business in Bengaluru.”

Will Shaw post against the Union government on issues like GST, questions Lad

Extending his attack to other business leaders, Shivakumar, who is Bengaluru development minister, said let all companies disclose what they are doing with their CSR funds.

“I am not questioning anyone. If they want to threaten us with their tweets, it is up to them. They are working against the city and the state. We are not China to take up developmental work without worrying about opposition. How many people give away their land for widening of roads? India is a democracy and we need to follow the due process and we have limitations. She has to remember where she grew up and where she grew her business. You can’t kick the very ladder that helped you climb,” he commented.