ED raids 20 locations in Karnataka, Haryana over illegal iron ore exports

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, on Thursday conducted searches at 20 premises located in Bengaluru, Hosapete, and Gurugram in Haryana in connection with the alleged illegal iron ore export through the Belekeri port, the ED stated in an official release.

The investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, has been initiated based on the FIRs registered and charge sheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the directions of the Supreme Court.

According to the central agency, MSPL Ltd (Baldota Group), Greentex Mining Industries Ltd, Srinivasa Minerals Trading Co, Arshad Exports, SVM Nett Project Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Alpine Minmetals India Pvt Ltd, which were “major beneficiaries of the illegal iron ore export through Belekeri port, are being covered along with their key management persons,” stated the agency regarding the ongoing searches.

“The main allegation against the individuals and the entities covered in the search is that they have illegally excavated/purchased/sold/transported iron ore without paying due taxes and royalty. This has caused a huge loss to the state exchequer and immense damage to the environment. These entities/individuals have generated proceeds of crime and projected them as untainted,” claimed the ED.