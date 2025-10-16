I preferred jail to BJP’s offer: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday revealed that he preferred to go to jail instead of taking up the deputy chief minister’s post offered by the central BJP to destabilise the JDS-Congress coalition government in the previous term.

At the launch of a book on him -- DK Shivakumar, A Symbol of Loyalty and Troubleshooter by KM Raghu, he said he even joined hands with his political opponents HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy in 2018 to safeguard secularism and democracy.

“I fought against them, there were cases against me. But I kept all that aside and joined hands with Kumaraswamy. I managed to get five lawmakers to the Minister’s Quarters. I then received a call from an ED official. A DG rank officer from Karnataka too was there. I was threatened by a central BJP leader, who gave me the choice of either the deputy chief minister’s post or jail. I told him I preferred jail,” Shivakumar said.