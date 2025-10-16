Infosys founders Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty refuse to participate in Karnataka socio-economic survey

BENGALURU: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife MP Sudha Murty reportedly declined to take part in the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey being conducted by the Karnataka government. They told the enumerators that the survey is of no use to the government.

The couple is within legal limits by refusing to take part in the survey as the Karnataka High Court had ruled that the participation in the survey is not mandatory and also that enumerators cannot insist on answers from the public.

They reportedly told the enumerators, who went for the survey at their residence at Jayanagar 4th T Block, that they do not belong to any backward caste and they do not wish to take part in the survey.

In the self-declaration form dated October 10, which seems to be signed by Narayana Murthy, he has mentioned that they don’t belong to any backward caste and there is no use taking part in the survey and they wish to opt out of the survey.

Meanwhile, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said 15.42 lakh households had been surveyed in the city till now.