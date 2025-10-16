Karnataka plans MSIL-run supermarkets to provide discounted essentials for government employees

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to set up supermarkets for its employees through the state-owned Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL), similar to police and army canteens.

Industries Minister MB Patil said the plan is to make all essential daily-use items available to state government employees at discounted prices. Patil held a preliminary round of discussions on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters later, Patil said that similar canteen facilities are available to defence and para military personnel. Karnataka has around six lakh government employees, and the proposed plan seeks to benefit their families. He added that discussions would be held with the Finance Department to explore the possibility of availing subsidies or tax exemptions for the initiative. The minister said that MSIL has been directed to submit a feasibility report within a month on establishing such supermarkets.

“Initially, four to five outlets are planned to be opened in Bengaluru, with a view to later expanding the facility to district headquarters across the state. However, the decision will be arrived at after receiving the feasibility report,” he said.

He also said that the initiative would help expand the scope of operations for the state-owned MSIL and provide it with an additional source of revenue, while also benefiting lakhs of government employees and their families.

The minister has directed MSIL to hold consultations with associations representing state government employees in this regard. Patil said that MSIL’s current operations are relatively limited, and he intends to infuse new vigor into the organisation to make it financially stronger. He expressed confidence that the proposed initiative would generate a substantial number of direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state.