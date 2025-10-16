Karnataka police trace threat calls to IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge after he seeks ban on RSS activities

BENGALURU, MYSURU: A day IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge informed that he was receiving threat calls following his letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking a ban on RSS activities on government premises, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said they have taken the matter seriously.

“We are tracing the callers, the police are on it,” he said. He added that the origin of the calls are being traced. Kharge might have expressed his opinion regarding RSS, and the government will decide on it. That does not mean one can threaten him, he stated. In Mysuru, Parameshwara said the police are tracing the number from which the calls were made, and those responsible will face legal action. Recalling similar incidents, he added, “Earlier, 450 schools across the country received bomb threats. It is difficult to understand the mindset of people who resort to such activities.”

When asked about Kharge’s letter to the CM, seeking a ban on RSS activities, Parameshwara reiterated: “The government will take a decision on it. Until then, I have nothing more to comment.” He added: “Minister Kharge has written to us about receiving threat calls. I have directed the officers to take necessary action.”