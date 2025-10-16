Karnataka to consider TN’s model on banning RSS activities: CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU, HASSAN : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly responded to the BJP leaders’ criticism of IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, who recently alleged receiving threats for demanding a ban on RSS activities in public places. The CM said the government will consider imposing a ban on RSS activities in Karnataka, similar to the one reportedly enforced in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, “Minister Kharge himself has stated that he is receiving threat calls for seeking a ban on RSS activities in public places. He only suggested that Karnataka follow Tamil Nadu’s model. What is wrong with that? Priyank is not afraid of such threats.”

Siddaramaiah added that he has instructed the chief secretary to obtain details about the RSS ban in Tamil Nadu, and that the report will be reviewed once received. He also confirmed that security will be provided to Priyank. “Evil forces will always indulge in such acts. Neither Priyank nor I am afraid of threats,” he said.

When asked about BJP leaders challenging the Congress government to ban the RSS if it has the courage, Siddaramaiah retorted, “Even during the elections, BJP leaders had challenged us to defeat them if we had the strength, and they lost.”

On the delays in conducting the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, Siddaramaiah clarified that there has been no decline in the progress anywhere, except Bengaluru City, where the percentage is slightly lower. “Across the state, the assessment has crossed 90 per cent,” he said.