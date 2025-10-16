Shivakumar hits back at Nara Lokesh; says Bengaluru unmatched in infrastructure, foreign investment

BENGALURU: Hitting back at Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh for his remarks criticising Bengaluru’s infrastructure, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that there was no other city in the country that is a match to Bengaluru in terms of infrastructure, human resources, startups, and innovation.

Lokesh’s statement comes after Google opted to invest $15 billion in Andhra Pradesh to set up a mega data and AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

“There is no other city in the country that is a match to Bengaluru in terms of infrastructure, human resources, startups, and innovation. Others talk about Bengaluru to market themselves,” Shivakumar taunted while speaking to reporters in Vidhana Soudha.

The DCM also said that Bengaluru’s contribution to the country’s progress was immense.

“I will not respond to anyone’s statement, be it Nara Lokesh or anyone else. Twenty-five lakh IT professionals and 2 lakh foreigners work in Bengaluru. About 40% of the Central government’s tax revenue comes from here. They talk about themselves to market themselves. Let them do something. Let the Centre also help them. But Bengaluru is no match for other cities,” Shivakumar, who is also state Congress chief, said.