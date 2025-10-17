‘Are they experts?’: CM Siddaramaiah questions Sudha Murty, family’s refusal to take part in Karnataka caste survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty for refusing to participate in the State government's caste-based socio-economic survey.
Calling BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty's understanding of the exercise "wrong," Siddaramiah said that the couple's decision stemmed from misinformation.
"Are the people from Infosys some kind of experts?" he questioned.
"They may be showing such disobedience due to the misinformation they have. The state has a population of about seven crore, and this is an economic, educational and social survey of these people."
He further stated that the initiative involved people from all sections.
“Whether it is ignorance or intentional, they know it. Just because they are Infosys, do they know everything?" Siddaramaiah said, according to a report by Asianet News.
He added that the government had launched welfare schemes such as Shakti, which offers free bus rides to women in non-luxury government buses, and Gruha Lakshmi, which provides Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families from economically weaker sections.
"Aren't upper-caste women and those above the poverty line availing the Shakti scheme? Aren't upper-caste people among the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries?" he asked.
The chief minister said that despite repeated clarifications from ministers, there were still misconceptions about the exercise.
"The government has conveyed the messages of the ministers and the chief minister to the people through advertisements. It's a survey of seven crore people of the state," he said.
The chief minister's remarks came after the Murthys declined to take part in the survey, noting on the pro forma that they do not belong to backward communities.
Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also expressed his disappointment over Sudha Murty opting out of Karnataka's socio-economic survey.
He said it was surprising that a member of parliament would make such statements. He questioned whether Murty's decision was influenced by BJP leaders, given her association with the party.
Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "The Caste Census is a government initiative. First of all, it is a survey that includes a wealth of additional information. It is surprising that a member of parliament makes such statements."
"Clearly, I think it is inspired by other BJP leaders or the co-direction, saying it is voluntary, but more is expected from people like them because they inspire many generations and continue to do so. However, saying that I will not participate in a government survey is not right. You could have refused to answer a few questions at most," he added.
This comes after Sudha Murty, in a self-attested letter to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, stated that the family's refusal to participate in the survey was due to their belief that they do not belong to a backward community and therefore would not participate in this survey.
In the letter, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty stated that they were refusing to provide personal details. "We and our family will not participate in the census, and we are confirming it through this letter," the letter read.
Karnataka's socio-economic and educational survey began on September 22 and concluded on October 12 across most districts. The exercise in Bengaluru will continue till October 24, following an extension from the original October 7 deadline. The survey aims to enumerate around seven crore people in the state and gain insight into their social and economic status within society.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, however had stated that he will respect her stand with labour minister Santhosh Lad echoing the same. But the IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge alleged that Sudha Murthy might be inspired by the BJP leaders who had given an open call to the public to not to particiapate in the survey.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)