‘Are they experts?’: CM Siddaramaiah questions Sudha Murty, family’s refusal to take part in Karnataka caste survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty for refusing to participate in the State government's caste-based socio-economic survey.

Calling BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty's understanding of the exercise "wrong," Siddaramiah said that the couple's decision stemmed from misinformation.

"Are the people from Infosys some kind of experts?" he questioned.

"They may be showing such disobedience due to the misinformation they have. The state has a population of about seven crore, and this is an economic, educational and social survey of these people."

He further stated that the initiative involved people from all sections.

“Whether it is ignorance or intentional, they know it. Just because they are Infosys, do they know everything?" Siddaramaiah said, according to a report by Asianet News.

He added that the government had launched welfare schemes such as Shakti, which offers free bus rides to women in non-luxury government buses, and Gruha Lakshmi, which provides Rs 2,000 a month to women heads of families from economically weaker sections.

"Aren't upper-caste women and those above the poverty line availing the Shakti scheme? Aren't upper-caste people among the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries?" he asked.

The chief minister said that despite repeated clarifications from ministers, there were still misconceptions about the exercise.

"The government has conveyed the messages of the ministers and the chief minister to the people through advertisements. It's a survey of seven crore people of the state," he said.