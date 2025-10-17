Ashoka alleges Priyank Kharge aiming for CM post; calls Congress ‘revolution’ at climax

BENGALURU: The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka has said that IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge writing letters to CM Siddaramaiah against RSS and repeatedly making condemnable statements about the organisation seems to indicate that he is dreaming of overtaking Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in the race to become the CM.

Ashoka alleged that Shivakumar had embarrassed the Congress high command by singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly and even attended the Kumbh Mela in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Priyank is trying to portray that Shivakumar is not abiding by the Congress ideology, Ashoka said.

“On one hand, Shivakumar is trying to prove his loyalty to his party high command through the newly launched book A symbol of loyalty and Priyank is playing a different game. The revolution in Congress has reached the climax,” the BJP leader said.

Ashoka said that Shivakumar keeps calling himself a loyal Congress worker. “Does it mean he is indirectly questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s loyalty to Congress? Is he not a loyal party worker?” Ashoka wondered.

Ashoka also said that Shivakumar is blackmailing Congress top brass leaders to become the next CM.