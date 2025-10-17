Byrathi Suresh alleges 20,000 votes stolen in Hebbal; urges vigilance ahead of municipal polls

BENGALURU: Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh on Thursday claimed that over 20,000 votes were stolen in his Hebbal Assembly segment in Bengaluru during the 2023 Assembly polls.

Speaking at a signature collection campaign against the alleged vote theft, Suresh said that over 20,000 votes were stolen in Hebbal in the last Assembly elections. Still, voters of the constituency did not abandon him, and he won with a margin of over 32,000.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP was trying to snatch the voters’ right. He said thousands of people who do not live in the constituency show up during elections. He said even people from the outskirts of Bengaluru come and vote in his constituency.

He further asked people in Hebbal to be cautious and check the voters’ list carefully, as elections to the municipal corporations in the Greater Bangalore Authority will be held in the coming days. Congress had made allegations of vote theft in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Bengaluru.