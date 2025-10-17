CM Siddaramaiah flags Rs 360 crore food wastage; government to replace Anna Bhagya rice with grocery kits

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed concerns over the wastage of around 943 tonnes of food worth around Rs 360 crore every year in Bengaluru.

“I know the pain of hunger, the value of rice, that’s why the Anna Bhagya scheme was implemented,” Siddaramaiah said, while speaking at the World Food Day programme organised by the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

It is unfortunate that food wastage is increasing, he said, and added that a study by Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra, Bengaluru, estimates that in the state capital alone, fooCM Siddaramaiah flags Rs 360 crore food wastage in Bengaluru, govt plans grocery kits under Anna Bhagya to curb misused worth around Rs 360 crore is wasted every year.

"Consciously wasting food is arrogance towards food and Mahatma Gandhi had called food wastage a sin," the CM said.