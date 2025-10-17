Ex-MP Bhagwanth Khuba faces Rs 25.29 crore recovery for illegal stone quarrying in Kalaburagi

BENGALURU: Former Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers, and New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba, was allegedly found to be involved in illegal stone quarrying in Kalaburagi district.

The district administration has initiated recovery proceedings against Khuba, a former BJP MP, to recover the total penalty of Rs 25.29 crore, treating it as arrears of land revenue under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, since he is reluctant to pay the penalty, despite the issuance of a series of notices, while also parallelly registering a private complaint against him as per law.

The recovery proceedings include seizure of movable and immovable properties of the defaulter, Khuba.

The recovering proceedings were initiated following the action taken by Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa on a complaint filed by Sanjeevakumara alleging that Khuba was quarrying illegally in more than eight acres in Wacha village of Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.