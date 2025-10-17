KARC-II submits 449 recommendations to CM, proposes merger or closure of 16 boards

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission - II (KARC- II), headed by Congress MLA RV Deshpande, submitted its ninth report with 449 new recommendations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the restructuring of boards, corporations, societies, and authorities.

The commission said that the State Government will prepare a consolidated action plan within six months for merger or closure of sick and defunct boards and corporations.

The commission reviewed 82 boards and corporations, recommending merger or closure of 16 entities to eliminate duplication and improve efficiency. While seven of them were recommended to be closed, nine are recommended to be merged.

The committee recommended the closure of seven boards and corporations — Karnataka State Social Welfare Board, Karnataka State Temperance Board, Karnataka Cooperative Poultry Federation, Karnataka Pulpwood Ltd, Karnataka State Agron-Corn Products Ltd, Mysore Lamp Works Ltd, and Karnataka Agro Industries Corporation Ltd.

The commission also recommended the merger of nine entities, including Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society with Health and Family Welfare Department and Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Ltd with Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd.

The commission also recommended setting up of a dedicated PWD Training Institute offering refresher courses and advanced technical training through domain experts and professors.