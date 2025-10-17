Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah spends 45 mins with survey enumerators; urges people to participate

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared information with enumerators who visited his official residence on Thursday, for the ongoing Social and Educational Survey. The CM is said to have interacted with them for more than 45 minutes. He urged people to take part in the survey.

The CM posted on social media that he has provided information to the staff who visited his residence for the survey conducted by the government through the Backward Classes Commission. “I have fulfilled my duty,’’ he said.

In his post, the CM said the state government’s aim is to address inequality and poverty, and build a society with equality. He urged people to participate in the survey without fail, and provide information honestly. “Only then can the status of society become clear. We can identify people who are backward economically, socially and educationally, chalk out welfare programmes for them and bring them into the mainstream,’’ he stated.

The CM also said the survey is not limited to any one caste. “It is a scientific effort to shed light on the lives of every individual in the state. Providing information will definitely not lead to misuse of your personal information. Set aside your concerns and confidently share your information with the staff,’’ he stated.

The Commission started a survey from September 22 and it was to be completed by October 7. However, it was extended by 10 days and the CM had instructed that survey work should be completed before Deepavali. On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy had refused to take part in the survey.