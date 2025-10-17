Kumaraswamy proposes revival of HMT, Bhadravati steel plant to boost local jobs

MANDYA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has stoked hopes of reviving the iconic Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) factory, which shut shop in 2016.

The minister has proposed forming a high-level technical committee to draft a revival roadmap, aiming to re-establish HMT as a key contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

On Thursday, the minister said a technical delegation will be sent to Japan to study advanced manufacturing methods to support the company’s revival.

“In the past, major industrial institutions played a role in boosting economic conditions of people. Today, under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, there are around 47 large industries, but only Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is running profitably. Plans are now underway to restart HMT,” he said.