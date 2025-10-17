Thousands witness sacred Cauvery Tula Sankramana at Talacauvery, Karnataka

MADIKERI: The chants of “Kaveramme Ukki Baa” filled the air across Talacauvery as thousands of devotees witnessed the sacred Cauvery Tula Sankramana on Thursday.
The auspicious moment when the holy river Cauvery gushed out from the sacred Kundike occurred at the predicted time of 1.44 p.m., marking the highlight of the annual ritual.
The rituals were led by chief priest Prashanth Achar along with a team of 11 other priests. Devotees from across Kodagu district and neighbouring states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, gathered in large numbers to take part in the holy festivity.
Hundreds of Kodavas, dressed in their traditional attire, walked barefoot for about 8 km from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery in a display of devotion.
Elders, also clad in traditional Kodava attire, led the way playing the traditional dudi and singing baalo paat as they made their way to Talacauvery. Devotees from various communities, including members of the Are Baashe community from across the district, also participated in the rituals with reverence.
Among the participants were Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, who adorned the traditional white royal attire, and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna, who was dressed in traditional Kodava wear.
Both walked the 8 km stretch from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery and took part in the rituals. Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja, Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan and several others were also present at the ceremony.
Enhanced security measures and improved arrangements were in place at the temple premises to manage the large crowd. While a few devotees allegedly demanded the removal of barricades, the issue was resolved amicably, ensuring smooth movement for all.
A medical team from the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences was stationed at both Bhagamandala and Talacauvery to attend to any emergencies.
‘Annadhana’ (mass feeding) arrangements were made for devotees at both temples, while the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga will host a month-long mass feeding programme at the centre.
Cultural programmes are also being organised at Talacauvery by the Kodava and Are Baashe Sahitya Academies.
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy were scheduled to attend the event; however, their visit was cancelled due to unforeseen reasons.