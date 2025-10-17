Thousands witness sacred Cauvery Tula Sankramana at Talacauvery, Karnataka

MADIKERI: The chants of “Kaveramme Ukki Baa” filled the air across Talacauvery as thousands of devotees witnessed the sacred Cauvery Tula Sankramana on Thursday.

The auspicious moment when the holy river Cauvery gushed out from the sacred Kundike occurred at the predicted time of 1.44 p.m., marking the highlight of the annual ritual.

The rituals were led by chief priest Prashanth Achar along with a team of 11 other priests. Devotees from across Kodagu district and neighbouring states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, gathered in large numbers to take part in the holy festivity.

Hundreds of Kodavas, dressed in their traditional attire, walked barefoot for about 8 km from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery in a display of devotion.

Elders, also clad in traditional Kodava attire, led the way playing the traditional dudi and singing baalo paat as they made their way to Talacauvery. Devotees from various communities, including members of the Are Baashe community from across the district, also participated in the rituals with reverence.