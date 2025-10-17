Union FM Sitharaman announces seven agri-processing units in Kalyana Karnataka

KONCHIGERI (BALLARI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that seven agricultural processing units have been planned across the seven districts of the Kalyana Karnataka (KK) region, adding that, of these, three units have already been established and the remaining four will be operational soon.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Farmer Training and Common Facility Centre at Konchigeri village in Ballari district on Thursday, Nirmala said that with the aim of promoting agricultural processing, the government is working in partnership with the private sector (PPP model) to set up units tailored to the crop profiles of each district. These units will support local farmers with better market access and infrastructure.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of farmers. In the Union Budget presented in February, the PM Kisan Dhan Dhanya Yojana was extended to every district across the country. This initiative provides a comprehensive package, including irrigation, fertiliser access, and market facilities”, she said, stressing the importance of reducing chemical fertiliser usage to improve crop quality and market value. “Farmers should prioritise organic produce under the ‘Kalyana Sampada’ initiative. The ITC group has been instructed to collaborate with agricultural scientists in Ballari to raise awareness among farmers,” she added.

Further, the minister said, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Ballari unit has been established through a tripartite partnership involving the government, private sector and public participation.