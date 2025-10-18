CM Siddaramaiah’s post on Karnataka’s ‘world records’ backfires after netizens flag fake certificates

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s celebratory post on social media over the state’s “two world records” turned into an embarrassment after netizens pointed out that the certificates, issued by the London Book of World Records (LBWR), were from a dissolved entity.
The CM’s post hailed the government’s ‘Shakti’ scheme for achieving the highest number of free bus rides availed by women — 564.10 crore — and as the “most award-winning road transport corporation”. However, users soon flagged that the LBWR had been struck off earlier this year, and that the certificates contained spelling and grammatical errors.
Following the array of posts revealing errors in the certificate, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has issued a clarification on the same. He said, “The intent of the post was to celebrate Karnataka’s commitment to progressive governance and efficient public service delivery.”
“However, the post was targeted, with concerns raised about the credentials of the awarding organisation. This led to the addition of a community note by Twitter (now X) and eventual deletion of the tweet to prevent further misrepresentation,” he added.
The minister stressed that it is clarified that the achievements cited are factual, verifiable, and stand independently of any third-party recognition. The London Book of World Records is a private record-keeping body that has previously awarded several public personalities and institutions across India, he noted.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday released an official statement confirming that the organisation had entered the LBWR and also shared a link to verify the certificate’s authenticity.
However, taking a jibe at the Karnataka Congress, the Opposition seized on the controversy. BJP leader Amit Malviya called it “a big embarrassment for Congress”, adding, “Yesterday, no less than Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah proudly claimed that two state schemes were recognised by the London Book of Records. Turns out — it’s fake. Someone literally conned the Congress!”
“The so-called certificate is full of spelling and grammatical errors. Worse, the company was dissolved in July 2025, and the page is now apparently being run from Chuna Mandi, Paharganj, Delhi — under the name London Book of World Records! Only the Congress could fall for this level of scam within a scam,” he said.