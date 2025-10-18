CM Siddaramaiah’s post on Karnataka’s ‘world records’ backfires after netizens flag fake certificates

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s celebratory post on social media over the state’s “two world records” turned into an embarrassment after netizens pointed out that the certificates, issued by the London Book of World Records (LBWR), were from a dissolved entity.

The CM’s post hailed the government’s ‘Shakti’ scheme for achieving the highest number of free bus rides availed by women — 564.10 crore — and as the “most award-winning road transport corporation”. However, users soon flagged that the LBWR had been struck off earlier this year, and that the certificates contained spelling and grammatical errors.

Following the array of posts revealing errors in the certificate, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has issued a clarification on the same. He said, “The intent of the post was to celebrate Karnataka’s commitment to progressive governance and efficient public service delivery.”

“However, the post was targeted, with concerns raised about the credentials of the awarding organisation. This led to the addition of a community note by Twitter (now X) and eventual deletion of the tweet to prevent further misrepresentation,” he added.

The minister stressed that it is clarified that the achievements cited are factual, verifiable, and stand independently of any third-party recognition. The London Book of World Records is a private record-keeping body that has previously awarded several public personalities and institutions across India, he noted.