IndiGo Dubai–Mangaluru flight gets hoax bomb threat, later diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather

NEW DELHI: The journey of 169 passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mangaluru was jinxed from start to finish on Saturday. A bomb threat received inside the flight before departure at Dubai International Airport was followed by bad weather at Mangaluru, leading to its diversion to Bengaluru airport.

After another intensive round of checks in connection with the earlier bomb threat, passengers were left stranded at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) late at night, nearly four hours after the aircraft landed there.

Flight No. 6E 1468, an Airbus A320, had a scheduled departure of 11.25 am (local UAE time) from Dubai. According to sources at KIA, “A tissue paper with the words ‘Bomb on board’ was detected in the toilet of the aircraft before it could take off. Extensive checks had to be undertaken at the Dubai airport before the threat was declared a hoax. The flight then took off after a delay of two hours and 28 minutes.” Bengaluru airport police confirmed the development.

The IndiGo flight approached Mangaluru airport around 6.42 pm but was not given permission to land due to bad weather. “The pilots were asked to divert the flight to Kempegowda International Airport,” a source said.