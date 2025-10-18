Kumaraswamy to hold meetings with party leader to revive JDS ahead of local polls

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy will hold a series of meetings with the party leaders over the next few days in a bid to revive the party in the state.

JDS presently has 19 MLAs and 8 MLCs. Its lone Lok Sabha member is Kumaraswamy, who is a Union minister. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is in Rajya Sabha.

The party has some presence in Kerala - one minister and three MLAs.

Kumaraswamy’s focus would be to energise JDS for the upcoming ZP\TP and BBMP polls as well as the assembly elections to be held in 2028. The party is keen on contesting the polls in alliance with BJP.

Former JDS minister Bandeppa Kashempur said: “We are reviving as a party. In the upcoming elections for four seats in the Council we will strategise with the BJP. We will also strategise with them to do well in the upcoming polls in the state.”

Kumaraswamy is leading the charge where there have been challenges in the recent past and in core areas such as Hassan and Mandya where its numbers have come down.

Once dominant in Hassan, Mandya, Bangalore Rural, Ramangaram, Tumkur, Kolar, Chickballapur and Mysore, JDS will seek to regain lost ground in these areas.