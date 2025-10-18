Lingayat seers seek apology of Kaneri Mutt pontiff for remarks

BENGALURU: Karnataka Lingayat Mathadhipathigala Okkuta on Friday called for a public apology from the seer of Kaneri Math in Maharashtra, Adrushya Kadasiddeshwara Swamiji, for his alleged offensive remarks against them.

The high court has upheld the Vijayapura administration’s order prohibiting Kaneri Sri from entering the district for two months, citing probability of disturbance to law and order.

Dr Basavalnga Pattaddevaru of Hiremath Sansthan of Bhalki said Kaneri Sri could not stomach the success of the recently held Basava Sanskriti campaign.

“In an attempt to criticise the Basava Sanskriti Utsav, Kaneri Sri has insulted women and artists. Vijayapura DC has barred his entry into the district as his statement may disturb peace. If Kaneri Sri continues his remarks, he may be barred from entering the state,” warned Dr Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji of Sanehalli Taralabalu Shakha Brihan Math.

He made a veiled attack on the Veerashaiva Lingayat community’s BJP leaders, especially the party’s state unit president BY Vijayendra, for their stand against barring Kaneri Sri from entering Vijayapura.

“You claim to be the undisputed leader of the community and also the future leader. You were condemning the ban on Kaneri Sri. Why did no one talk about the fact that our sentiments were hurt by him?”