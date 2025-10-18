Rowdy sheeter succumbs to injuries after being shot by Karnataka cops

VIJAYAPURA: A notorious history sheeter, identified as Yunus Iklas Patel (35), was shot dead by police in the encounter on the outskirts of Rampur village in Sindagi taluk on Saturday.

According to police sources, Yunus, a habitual offender, had robbed a person of Rs 25,000 at knifepoint on Thursday and later fled with the victim’s motorcycle. A case in connection with the robbery was registered at the Gandhi Chowk Police Station.

Based on a tip-off that Yunus was heading towards his native Devangaon village in Almel taluk, a police team reportedly intercepted him near Rampur. When the police attempted to arrest him, the accused allegedly tried to attack two constables and Inspector Pradeep Talakeri with a knife.

Inspector Talakeri first fired a warning shot in the air, but as the accused continued his attack, he fired at Yunus in the leg in self-defense. The injured accused was given primary treatment at the Sindagi Taluk Hospital and later shifted to the Vijayapura District Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police sources believed that the accused died of profuse bleeding, however the real cause of death could be ascertained only after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said Yunus had a long criminal record, with 12 cases, including two murder and one attempt-to-murder cases, registered against him.