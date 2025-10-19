Banjara community intensifies protest in Karnataka's Gadag, demands higher reservation quota

GADAG: The indefinite protest by the Banjara community in Gadag against the state government’s internal reservation classification among the Scheduled Castes entered its second week, with leaders warning of intensified protest if demands are not met.

At a massive Gora Nasab (Maha Panchayat) held on Friday, community leaders decided to ban the entry of elected representatives from all political parties into their tandas (settlements) and to block highways near these areas if the government fails to act on their demands. The Karnataka Banjara Rights Protection Committee, along with several community organisations, announced that a social media campaign will be launched against the government, accusing it of “injustice and discrimination.”

The indefinite strike, which began on October 6, concluded on Friday after protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through the Gadag Deputy Commissioner.

The letter warned that if the government fails to enhance the Banjara community’s reservation quota within 15 days, they would “teach the government a lesson.”

Ex-MLA, P Rajeev, said the government’s decision had caused widespread anxiety among the 18–20 lakh Banjaras living in over 3,300 tandas across the state. “This is a historic moment. We will not rest until justice is done,” he asserted.

Retired Justice Subhash Rathod criticised the Congress government’s move, saying, “Instead of allotting reservation based on population, the government has done injustice with a patchwork approach. The Banjara community deserves at least 6% reservation.”