Burnt voter records found outside residence of former MLA Guttedar; ex-legislator alleges conspiracy

KALABURAGI: Former BJP MLA from Aland Subhash Guttedar has claimed that the alleged voter records, which were found burnt outside his house, were burnt by his workers to clean up waste for Deepavali.

“Also, I was not home at that time when the documents were burnt. It is normal to clean the house during Diwali. Our family members and maids burnt household waste, and since I am a former MLA, it is quite natural for voter lists to be present in my house,” he said.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, he accused sitting MLA BR Patil of making false allegations of vote rigging in Aland Assembly constituency. “If there had really been vote rigging, I would have won the 2023 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not considering BR Patil for a ministerial position. Hence, he has conspired to create a false narrative of vote rigging through Rahul Gandhi in order to become a minister,” Guttedar said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a raid on the residence of Guttedar in connection with the Aland constituency case. The action follows an incident in which a bundle of documents was reportedly set on fire in Aland town and allegedly thrown into a river.