Traffic, infrastructure issues stop tourists from entering Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and its surroundings, and not Bengaluru, has emerged as a tourism hub for tourists arriving in the city as part of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism, a segment of business tourism.

Tour operators and stakeholders have opined that tourists are gathering at the airport and visiting the surrounding areas without crossing the toll plaza. They hold meetings, interactions and are even holidaying in and around the airport – all in a day – before boarding the evening flights. This was the new trend that was discussed on Saturday among tour operators and stakeholders during the workshop as part of golden jubilee celebrations of Skal India-Bengaluru Circle, an association of travel and tourism professionals.

The presence of hotels, restaurants and resorts in Devanahalli and adjoining areas, including in Andhra Pradesh, where there is no traffic congestion, is increasingly attracting tourists landing at KIA. Besides, the eateries on KIA premises and the hotels in its vicinity are a big draw for the tourists who are on short-haul trips, they said.

“While there are niche star hotels near the airport, there are also earthy homestays and resorts a short distance from the airport. The airport itself has a large area inside and outside making it a popular destination for those who want to avoid traffic,” said a tour operator.

Rohit Hangal, tourism expert and Skal Member, said the international airport is becoming the new get-together hub. People are not just coming for meetings, but are also having get-togethers. The hospitality sector is booming there. Tourists are trying all means to avoid Bengaluru’s traffic and the toll plaza, he said.