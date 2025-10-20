BMRCL’s 14-year journey faces flak over limited Metro expansion

BENGALURU: Namma Metro marked 14 years of operations on Sunday, commemorating its first run between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli on October 20, 2011. The 6-km stretch, which once drew over a crore passengers within 12 days of launch, has now grown into a 96-km network.

However, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) celebrated the milestone, many Bengalureans took to social media to critique the limited extent of the network. “Wow! Hats off. Ninety-six kilometres in 14 long years — what a performance!” wrote Srinivas, adding wryly, “If this had been a private company, everyone would’ve been sent home by now.”

Another user, Hari Mallabadi, remarked, “Congrats, but compare yourself with Delhi Metro — they’ve gone far ahead. What’s stopping you?” He quipped, “Since it’s the 14th anniversary, will you raise fares by Rs 14?”

The network would not have been at 96 km, had the Pink Line connecting Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara (21.6 km) met its deadlines, and the total operational length would be a little over 117 km. The elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, was set for opening in September 2025, which will now be ready only by March 2026. The underground section from Dairy Circle to Nagavara (13.76 km) originally targeted for opening on June 2026, is now slated for September 2026.