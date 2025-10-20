Community effort revives 85-year-old Shivamogga govt school, strength jumps from nine to 86

BENGALURU: In what can be called a community contribution, a government higher primary school at Ginivala village of Sorab taluk in Shivamogga district, now has 86 students compared to nine earlier, thanks to the efforts of villagers.

K P Rudregowda, a villager and director of DCC Bank in Shivamogga, said, "It is an 85-year-old school, and most of the villagers have studied at Ginivala Higher Primary Government School. Initially, the school strength and teachers were good, but parents were attracted towards admitting their children in English medium schools. Hence, the strength reduced from 150 to 90 and finally to nine. There were four teachers and in 2023, all of them were transferred at once."

When asked about the reason behind taking an initiative to restore the strength in the government school, he said, "We decided to start campaigning for school admissions when all the villagers gathered for Ugadi last year. Therefore, all the elders decided to work towards admitting more students to schools. That is when we held a meeting along with the school teacher, printed pamphlets, and went door-to-door, asking parents to send their kids to government school instead of private schools."