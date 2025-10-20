DK Shivakumar asks BJP for evidence on fundraising allegations ahead of Bihar polls

BENGALURU: With the opposition BJP alleging that Ministers and officials in the Karnataka government were tasked with collecting funds for the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday asked the saffron party to provide evidence to support their claims.

BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavanedra have alleged that the ruling Congress was involved in fundraising for the Bihar elections, a practice they claimed has led to increase in corruption in the state.

"If they have any evidence, let them release it. Let Raghavendra not become synonymous with lies. There are some leaders who do hit and run, let Raghavendra too not become the same," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He was responding to Raghavendra's claim that Ministers were using officials to raise funds for Bihar polls, and that practice has now become a "business" for the ruling Congress in Karnataka.