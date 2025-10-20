Forget the root, don’t expect fruit, DCM D K Shivakumar slams infrastructure critics

BENGALURU: In a pointed response to prominent industrialists who have publicly criticised the city’s poor infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “If we forget the root, we will not get the fruit”.

During his ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ initiative at Veera Yodhara Vana in Koramangala on Sunday morning, Shivakumar, also Bengaluru Development minister, took an indirect swipe at Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and other industry leaders who have been repeatedly criticising on social media the government’s failure to fix Bengaluru.

“Some industrialists who owe their success to Bengaluru are now criticising it. They are forgetting their humble beginnings and how this city helped them grow. I believe that we should not forget our roots,” he said.

Asserting that constructive criticism is welcome as it’s vital for a healthy democracy, the DCM pushed back against “extreme targeted remarks”.

Shivakumar claimed that only Karnataka offers more freedom to the media to report on civic issues than other states, and asserted that the condition in cities like Delhi and Mumbai are no better.

The DCM announced plans to convene a meeting with representatives from the IT sector along with IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Industries Minister M B Patil and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.