Jalappa helped me rise politically, says CM Siddaramaiah

DODDABALLAPUR: Former minister RL Jalappa was warm-hearted and helped me achieve political success, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking about his former JDS colleague on his birth centenary here on Sunday. Attending the event on the RL Jalappa Technical University campus, the CM also launched a biography on Jalappa.

“An efficient administrator, Jalappa not only left his footprint in every portfolio he handled, but also contributed immensely to farmers and agriculture. He was the reason I became a minister for the first time. Jalappa persisted with HD Deve Gowda that I be made chief minister,” Siddaramaiah remembered.

“Jalappa also had a role in me becoming the finance minister for the first time. I wanted to become a revenue minister, but he insisted that I take up the finance portfolio. It was because of him that I have presented 16 budgets,” he said.

On the occasion, the RL Jalappa Birth Centenary Award was presented to former MLA RG Venkatachaliah.

Bengaluru district in-charge minister KH Muniyappa said discussions will be held with the chief minister on instituting an award in the name of Jalappa, remembering his contributions to fields of agriculture and cooperation.