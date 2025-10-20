Jalappa helped me rise politically, says CM Siddaramaiah

DODDABALLAPUR: Former minister RL Jalappa was warm-hearted and helped me achieve political success, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking about his former JDS colleague on his birth centenary here on Sunday. Attending the event on the RL Jalappa Technical University campus, the CM also launched a biography on Jalappa.
“An efficient administrator, Jalappa not only left his footprint in every portfolio he handled, but also contributed immensely to farmers and agriculture. He was the reason I became a minister for the first time. Jalappa persisted with HD Deve Gowda that I be made chief minister,” Siddaramaiah remembered.
“Jalappa also had a role in me becoming the finance minister for the first time. I wanted to become a revenue minister, but he insisted that I take up the finance portfolio. It was because of him that I have presented 16 budgets,” he said.
On the occasion, the RL Jalappa Birth Centenary Award was presented to former MLA RG Venkatachaliah.
Bengaluru district in-charge minister KH Muniyappa said discussions will be held with the chief minister on instituting an award in the name of Jalappa, remembering his contributions to fields of agriculture and cooperation.
Former Council Speaker VR Sudarshan said the government should celebrate Jalappa’s birth centenary in the district itself.
Former Speaker KR Rameshkumar said character assassination and mental torture are common in the system for those who have merit. Jalappa, who had made a mark in politics with his immense talent and efficiency, was a target of jealousy, he added.
Siddaramaiah inaugurated the RL Jalappa Academy building, while Muniyappa laid the foundation stone for the RL Jalappa Centenary Bhavan. Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa laid the foundation stone for the construction of Shree Devaraj Urs International Residential School building.
Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, Bharat Scouts and Guides State Principal Commissioner PGR Scindia, Former MP VS Ugrappa, Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraj, Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, Gouribidanur MLA Puttaswamy Gowda, former minister Rani Satish, AICC General Secretary MC Venugopal, KSRTC ex-president T Prabhakar, ex-MLA T Venkataramaniah, Arya Edigara Sangh president M Thimmegowda, SDUET vice-president J Rajendra, secretary KG Hanumantharaju and others were present.