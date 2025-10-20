Jarkiholi faction has clear edge in Belagavi DCC Bank poll

BELAGAVI: The high-stakes election for the Belagavi District Central Co-operative (DCC) Bank concluded on Sunday with an impressive 96.96% voter turnout and a clear edge for the Jarkiholi panel, which dominated the results in the fiercely contested poll.

Voting took place smoothly from 9 am to 4 pm at BK Model High School, Belagavi, under tight police security and CCTV surveillance. A total of 676 eligible voters from seven taluks — Athani (125), Bailhongal (73), Hukkeri (90), Kittur (29), Nippani (119), Raibag (205), and Ramdurg (105) — cast their votes. The election was held for seven contested director posts, while nine directors had already been elected unopposed earlier.

The election witnessed a direct contest between the Jarkiholi panel and an undeclared alliance led by Ramesh Katti and Laxman Savadi, both of whom hold strong cooperative and political influence in the district.

Results and Trends

Out of the total 17 board seats, results for 13 have been declared, where eight candidates from the Jarkiholi panel have emerged victorious. In the remaining four seats, three candidates from the same panel are currently leading, giving the Jarkiholi faction a decisive edge in the overall outcome.