Rally planned after RSS man threatened me: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday took a dig at BJP and RSS, alleging that the RSS planned a ‘path sanchalan’ (route march) in Chittapur after an RSS man was arrested for posing a threat to his life. “It is a deliberate attempt to target me. What point does BJP and RSS want to prove by taking out the path sanchalan in my Assembly constituency,” he asked.

He defended the Chittapur tahsildar’s action to reject the RSS request to hold the march on Sunday, citing a tense situation in the town. The Sangh should apply again for the march and the government will consider the request, Kharge said. “RSS has not been singled out. Similar requests from the Dalit Panthers and Bhim Army too have been rejected,” he said.

As BJP claimed that the HC gave RSS permission to hold the march on November 2, Kharge said the party has misread the court’s direction. “BJP, led by (Assembly opposition leader) R Ashoka and (state party president) BY Vijayendra, is peddling misinformation. The truth is simple: The RSS event scheduled in Chittapur has not been permitted. The high court has only directed the petitioners (RSS) to file a fresh application, which the state government may consider,” he posted on X.