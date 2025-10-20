Rally planned after RSS man threatened me: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday took a dig at BJP and RSS, alleging that the RSS planned a ‘path sanchalan’ (route march) in Chittapur after an RSS man was arrested for posing a threat to his life. “It is a deliberate attempt to target me. What point does BJP and RSS want to prove by taking out the path sanchalan in my Assembly constituency,” he asked.
He defended the Chittapur tahsildar’s action to reject the RSS request to hold the march on Sunday, citing a tense situation in the town. The Sangh should apply again for the march and the government will consider the request, Kharge said. “RSS has not been singled out. Similar requests from the Dalit Panthers and Bhim Army too have been rejected,” he said.
As BJP claimed that the HC gave RSS permission to hold the march on November 2, Kharge said the party has misread the court’s direction. “BJP, led by (Assembly opposition leader) R Ashoka and (state party president) BY Vijayendra, is peddling misinformation. The truth is simple: The RSS event scheduled in Chittapur has not been permitted. The high court has only directed the petitioners (RSS) to file a fresh application, which the state government may consider,” he posted on X.
Vijayendra posted on X, “The High Court has upheld the dignity of the Constitution by delivering a stern rebuke to the Congress government, which sought to snatch away democratic rights. Those who attempted to ban the RSS path sanchalan in Chitapur have faced humiliation. Today’s court verdict sends a clear message that there is no room for authoritarian rule in a democratic system and has taught a fitting lesson to those who loudly proclaim their commitment to the Constitution in broad daylight.”
He stated, “It is the government’s duty to grant permission for cultural and public awareness programs with the condition of maintaining law and order. However, if attempts are made to stifle the democratic system under the pretext of law and order, the country’s Constitution will not allow it. This message has been conveyed through today’s verdict, rendering the Congress party’s sinister policy of suppressing nationalist organizations ineffective.”
Youth Cong members try to lay siege to RSS office
Bengaluru: Amid the controversy over the state government’s opposition to RSS activities in government premises, Youth Congress members on Sunday afternoon allegedly attempted to lay siege the Keshava Krupa, office of the RSS state headquarters on Ranga Rao Road here, demanding a ban on the organisation.
Recently, minister Priyank Kharge wrote a letter to CM Siddaramaiah seeking to regulate RSS activities. The police said around 12.30 pm, Youth Congress members staged a protest outside the RSS headquarters on Ranga Rao Road in Shankarpuram.
During the protest, they attempted to lay siege to the place, demanding that the Sangh be banned. Ten people were taken into preventive custody, but were later released. As a precaution, police personnel have been deployed.