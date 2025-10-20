Striped hyena sighted at Kali Tiger Reserve near Dandeli in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: The foresters at Kali Tiger Reserve near Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka were up for a surprise when they sighted and recorded presence of a striped hyena (locally called katte kiruba).

Hyenas are rare mammals that are found in drier forest areas of North Karnataka and there are no records of regular sighting of these animals from the Western Ghats. Last week, a team of forest officials from Kali Reserve spotted the hyena in the safari zone of the tiger Reserve. Senior officials were notified about the rare sighting and a team is watching the movements of the animal.

“One individual hyena has been sighted inside the safari zone. There are no recent records of hyena movement inside Kali reserve and adjoining forests of Joida and Haliyal. Its a rare sighting and we are keeping an eye on it,” said Director of Kali Tiger Reserve Nilesh Shinde.