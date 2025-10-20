Tahsildar denies permission to RSS march in Karnataka's Chittapur

KALABURAGI: Tahsildar Nagaiah Hiremath on Saturday night issued an order, denying permission for a route march organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) scheduled between 3 pm and 6.30 pm on Sunday in Chittapur town.
In his order addressed to RSS district president Prahlad Vishwakarma, who had applied for permission, the tahsildar said the Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers had also sought permission to hold a similar march in Chittapur on the same day. As simultaneous events by multiple organisations could lead to a law and order problem, the police had recommended against granting permission. Acting on the police report, the tahsildar denied permission to both groups to prevent any untoward incidents or disturbance of peace.
RSS activists, who had made elaborate preparations for the procession by planting Bhagwadhwaj (saffron flags), banners, and buntings across Chittapur, represented by RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, saw them removed by municipal authorities on Saturday morning for lack of proper permission. Later that night, SP Addur Srinivasulu visited the town and reviewed security arrangements.
Following the denial of permission, RSS district convener Ashok Patil approached the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court, challenging the tahsildar’s order. Justice MGS Kamal, who conducted an urgent hearing, directed the petitioners to submit a fresh application with a detailed route map and necessary clarifications for holding the procession on a later date, tentatively fixed for November 2. The court directed the Kalaburagi DC to consider the application and submit a report by 2.30 pm on October 23, before adjourning the hearing to October 24.
Meanwhile, in Sedam, the RSS organised a grand route march on Sunday, as part of its centenary celebrations, despite police restrictions. The procession, which began from Narmada College premises, was stopped by police near the DBR compound. Undeterred, the participants continued the march in smaller groups across various parts of the town, where local residents welcomed them with showers of flowers. Children dressed as national leaders also participated in the event. The procession, which saw the participation of nearly 1,500 people, concluded back at Narmada College after covering several routes in the town.