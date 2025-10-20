Tahsildar denies permission to RSS march in Karnataka's Chittapur

KALABURAGI: Tahsildar Nagaiah Hiremath on Saturday night issued an order, denying permission for a route march organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) scheduled between 3 pm and 6.30 pm on Sunday in Chittapur town.

In his order addressed to RSS district president Prahlad Vishwakarma, who had applied for permission, the tahsildar said the Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers had also sought permission to hold a similar march in Chittapur on the same day. As simultaneous events by multiple organisations could lead to a law and order problem, the police had recommended against granting permission. Acting on the police report, the tahsildar denied permission to both groups to prevent any untoward incidents or disturbance of peace.

RSS activists, who had made elaborate preparations for the procession by planting Bhagwadhwaj (saffron flags), banners, and buntings across Chittapur, represented by RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, saw them removed by municipal authorities on Saturday morning for lack of proper permission. Later that night, SP Addur Srinivasulu visited the town and reviewed security arrangements.