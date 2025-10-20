‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod’: Karnataka Congress launches signature blitz

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Congress has gone into campaign overdrive, with state party president and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar issuing personal letters to all ministers and MLAs, instructing them to collect at least 2 lakh signatures each from their constituencies as part of the nationwide ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chod’ (Vote Thief, Quit Office) campaign targeting the Union Government.

The letters underscore the Congress’ intent to make Karnataka a flagship contributor to the protest movement, which accuses the BJP-led Centre of “stealing the people’s mandate through institutional subversion and electoral manipulation.”

In the communication, Shivakumar said the party has set an October 24 deadline for each minister to secure signatures, with the final goal set at 2 lakh.

The campaign is being overseen by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, both of whom, the letter warns, will be monitoring daily progress.