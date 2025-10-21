BSWML to collect, process animal waste separately

BENGALURU: Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), which has been taking multiple steps to keep the city free from garbage, has now called for tenders for animal waste collection and disposal.

In the absence of a proper system, animal waste, which include the intestine, skin, feathers, bones and others, are either disposed of with the regular garbage or discarded at secluded places, near lakes, thrown into stormwater drains, inviting birds and stray dogs. Along with this as the wastes start rotting they emanate foul smell. To put an end to this, BSWML aims to collect animal waste separately and process it scientifically.

Speaking to the TNIE, BSWML CEO Karee Gowda said, “Animal waste is a big problem in Bengaluru. The city generates over 250 tonnes of it every day, and to date, there has been no agency fixed for the collection. The wastes generated were thrown along with the normal wastes, and they were discarded at secluded places, thrown into stormwater drains.”

Once the tenders are finalised, agencies will be fixed for each of the five Bengaluru City Corporations. Chicken, fish, mutton, pork and beef waste, along with the bones, will be collected from the meat markets and shops across Bengaluru. The agency will be tasked to collect and handle the animal wastes scientifically, Gowda said.

He said that once this animal waste collection takes off, it will address the issue of indiscriminate disposal of them in the city, leading to foul smell, and the problems associated will be put to rest.

To address the continuous criticism against the garbage problem in the city, BSWML has taken multiple initiatives. It kicked off a drive to clear all the black spots in the city. It started to collect all the discarded items like furniture, mattresses, broken commodes, cots and will be launching an app where people can tag the location of these items lying unattended in public places, and such items will not be cleared but fit items will be recycled. The idea of collecting animal waste separately is an addition towards clean Bengaluru.