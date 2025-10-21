GBA, UDD scout land for offices, council halls of five new corporations in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Urban Development Authority (UDD) are now looking for large buildings or around three acres of land to construct buildings to house the offices and council halls of the five new corporations.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said, “Rs 100 crore has been set aside to purchase land and construct buildings. Till the buildings are ready, the hall at the GBA head office can be used for council meetings.”

After elections to the councils of these corporations are held, the monthly meetings will be held at the head office. However, after the buildings and council halls are constructed, the 270-seat hall at the GBA head office will be shut, said a GBA official. The GBA hall was reconstructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore and it took around three years for completion of work.

“We have identified some places, but cost is a concern. There is a shortage of government land. Meanwhile, efforts are on to shift all zonal and jurisdictional corporation offices to the existing zonal commissioners’ offices for better coordination. An architectural agency will soon be identified to oversee work on the new buildings of the five corporations to ensure there is no competition or conflict,” the official said.